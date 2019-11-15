Prince Harry Takes Baby Archie To Playgroup For The First Time!

Also available on the NBC app

Baby Archie loves playgroup time and Prince Harry is totally here for it! The proud papa joined his 6-month-old son and wife Meghan Markle to a baby playgroup session near their home in Windsor for the first time earlier this week, per multiple reports. "Archie had a fantastic time," a source told the Daily Express. "He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies."

