Prince Harry Surprises Meghan Markle's 14-Year-Old Pen Pal With Touching Gift From The Duchess

Prince Harry acted as a royal messenger for his wife during his visit to Nottingham Academy on Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day. When the Duke of Sussex met 14-year-old Aleyna Genc, a brain tumor survivor who has written letters back and forth with Meghan Markle for two years, he took her aside so she could listen to a personal voice message from the duchess on his phone. "It was amazing," Aleyna told The Nottingham Post of Meghan's note, calling it "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

