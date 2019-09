Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry retraced his late mom Princess Diana's footsteps in a minefield in Africa. The royal touched down in Angola where he donned body armor on to walk through a minefield. He also detonated a mine from afar and gave a speech about the importance of clearing landmines. His walk was particularly poignant, as his late mom Princess Diana walked through the same field back in 1997.

