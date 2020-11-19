Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry honored veterans at the 14th Annual “Stand Up For Heroes” military fundraiser which was hosted virtually by Jon Stewart. The 36-year-old royal joined celebrities like Bruce Springsteen, Tiffany Haddish for the event and opened up about his 10 years in the British Army. “It changed how I viewed sacrifice and service. I was born into a life of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service,” Harry said in an emotional video message. Prince Harry also encouraged people to take care of one another during the pandemic.

