Prince Harry is getting honest about his mental health in a way we have never before seen. The Duke of Sussex is opening up about his life and telling Oprah Winfrey how therapy has helped him get him to a better place. In their new Apple TV+ series, “The Me You Cant See,” the former British royal details his past, and talks about the devastating impact losing his mother when he was so young had on his life. He also recounts how Meghan helped him turn to therapy and details why they chose to step back from royal life.

