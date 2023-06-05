Main Content

Prince Harry Set To Become First Royal In 130 Years To Appear In Court In Tabloid Hacking Trial

Prince Harry is taking the stand. The 38-year-old royal is set to become the first high-ranking member of the British royal family to appear as a witness in court in 130 years when he takes the stand in his lawsuit against the Daily Mirror on Tuesday. The Duke of Sussex will appear in London’s High Court to testify in his case against the British tabloid. Prince Harry is suing the publisher of the Daily Mirror, named The Mirror Group, for alleged illegal information gathering through phone or other unlawful methods. The Mirror Group has denied the claims, saying it used documents, public statements and sources to legally report on the prince.

