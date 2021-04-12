Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is remembering his late grandfather. Just days after Prince Philip passed away, the Duke of Sussex described his late grandfather as the "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end" in a new statement. "Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," he shared.

