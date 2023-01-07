Main Content

Prince Harry Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were Fans Of Meghan Markle's Show 'Suits' (Report)

CLIP01/06/23

Prince Harry is getting more candid than ever before in his highly anticipated memoir "Spare," which hits bookshelves Jan. 10. Days before its release, the book has made headlines for its reported bombshell reveals, including frostbite in unmentionable places, drug use and a hookup with an older woman. Access Hollywood is breaking down some of the most surprising anecdotes that have been reported to be included the memoir, including that Kate Middleton and Prince William were "religious viewers" of Meghan Markle’s show "Suits."

