Also available on the nbc app

In a new interview, "TODAY's" Hoda Kotb sat down with Prince Harry in The Netherlands to discuss the Invictus Games, as well as his and Meghan Markle's recent visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. "Being with her, it was great, it was so nice to see her. She's always got a great sense of humor with me, and I'm making sure she's protected and has the right people around her," he said in a sneak peek at their chat. See Harry's full interview with Hoda Wednesday morning on "TODAY."

Appearing:

S2022 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution