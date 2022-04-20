Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Harry Says He & Queen Elizabeth Laughed During Visit: She's 'Got A Great Sense Of Humor'

CLIP04/19/22
Also available on the nbc app

In a new interview, "TODAY's" Hoda Kotb sat down with Prince Harry in The Netherlands to discuss the Invictus Games, as well as his and Meghan Markle's recent visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. "Being with her, it was great, it was so nice to see her. She's always got a great sense of humor with me, and I'm making sure she's protected and has the right people around her," he said in a sneak peek at their chat. See Harry's full interview with Hoda Wednesday morning on "TODAY."

Appearing:
Tags: Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, meghan markle, Royals, celebrity, interview
S2022 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.