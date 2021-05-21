Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is saddened his son will never meet his grandmother. The royal got candid about his mental health challenges in a conversation with Oprah for their Apple TV series, “The Me You Can’t See,” which they executive produced together. Harry opened up about his and Meghan Markle’s son baby Archie and shared some new words that he’s saying and also lamented the fact that his little one will never meet his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

