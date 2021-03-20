Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is opening up about overcoming the emotional challenges he faced after mom Princess Diana’s tragic death. The Duke of Sussex penned an emotional forward to the new book “Hospital by the Hill” for kids coping with the loss of a loved one from COVID-19. Harry recalled Diana passing away in 1997 when he was just 12 and explained how his grief evolved over the years, letting young readers know that the pain he once felt eventually blossomed into a bittersweet and comforting gratitude for Diana’s continued presence in his heart.

