Prince Harry Reveals If He'll Attend His Father King Charles' Coronation: 'Ball Is In Their Court'

CLIP01/05/23

Prince Harry is getting honest about his father, King Charles III's coronation in May, despite ongoing tension, in a newly released preview for his upcoming interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, which drops on Jan. 8. When asked if he will attend the coronation, Prince Harry said, "The door is always open. The ball is in their court," The Duke of Sussex said. He also sat down for a one-on-one with "Good Morning America" where he discusses referring to his brother as his 'arch-nemesis' in his upcoming memoir.

Tags: Prince Harry, meghan markle, Prince William, king charles, Royals
