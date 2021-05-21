Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is getting candid about one of his biggest regrets in life. During a candid conversation with Oprah for their AppleTV+ series, “The Me You Can’t See,” the Duke of Sussex got honest about his past. “My biggest regret is not making more of stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did,” he said. “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white and now look what’s happened.”

