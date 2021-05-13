Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is getting candid about his life before and after his time as a royal. In a new detailed interview with Dax Shepard, the former royal is opening up again and dropping some major bombshells. The youngest son of Princess Diana revealed he considered walking away from royal life long before meeting his now wife, Meghan Markle. ”In my early 20s, it was a case of I don’t want this job. I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum,” he said.

