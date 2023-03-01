Prince Harry is in the hot seat! On Tuesday, the royal stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and he participated in his infamous "Colbert Questionert," in which he answered a multitude of questions, like his favorite sandwich. Harry even mentioned his wife, Meghan Markle, as one of his answers to a sweet question. The Duke of Sussex's Colbert Questionert ended with sharing five words that describe the rest of his life. Harry's appearance comes as he is promoting "Spare," his memoir.

