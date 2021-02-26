Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is loving life in Los Angeles! The royal was on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and he appeared at ease and was having a ton of fun. While riding on a double decker bus with the late-night host, Harry shared why he and his wife Meghan Markle left the U.K. and stepped down as senior royals, saying it was never about walking away from the royal family but more so to get away from the “toxic” British press.

