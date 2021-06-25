Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. and it’s for a very special reason. The Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William will attend the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their mother, the late Princess Diana on Thursday. The brothers commissioned the statue together, according to the Daily Mail. Harry arrived in England a week before the event because he needs to quarantine. He will be self-isolating at his cousin Princes Eugenie’s Frogmore Cottage home. Prince Harry was last in the UK in April for Prince Philip’s funeral, but this is the first time he has left his family to go overseas since the birth of his daughter Lilibet Diana in June.

