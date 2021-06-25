Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Prince Harry Returns To U.K. Ahead Of Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

CLIP06/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. and it’s for a very special reason. The Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William will attend the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their mother, the late Princess Diana on Thursday. The brothers commissioned the statue together, according to the Daily Mail. Harry arrived in England a week before the event because he needs to quarantine. He will be self-isolating at his cousin Princes Eugenie’s Frogmore Cottage home. Prince Harry was last in the UK in April for Prince Philip’s funeral, but this is the first time he has left his family to go overseas since the birth of his daughter Lilibet Diana in June.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Prince Harry, Princess Diana, Princess of Whales, duke of sussex, Prince Harry UK, Royal Family, Prince William, Princess Diana Statue, kensington palace
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.