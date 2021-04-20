Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is returning home to America after attending his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral over the weekend, but the royal will reportedly be doing so without having had a one-on-one conversation with his father Prince Charles, sources told Page Six. While a conversation alone wasn’t on the table, the outlet did report that the Duke of Sussex spoke with his dad and his brother Prince William during a three-way “clear the air talk” at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry was staying. The update comes amid growing tensions between Harry and the royal family following Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Appearing: