Prince Harry Renames Hospital In Africa That Princess Diana Once Visited In Her Honor

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry is keeping Princess Diana's legacy alive during his trip to Angola. The Duke of Sussex helped reopen the newly renovated Huambo Orthopaedic Centre under a special new name: the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre. Diana visited the hospital back in 1997, months before her tragic passing. Harry followed in his mom's footsteps during his own visit by bonding with young patients and getting a hands-on look at the work the hospital does.

Appearing: