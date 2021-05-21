Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is getting candid like never before. The royal was on “Good Morning America” with Oprah Winfrey, and the duo spoke with host Robin Roberts about their new Apple TV+ series, “The Me You Can’t See,” which the duo executive produced together. The Duke of Sussex, who lost his mother Princess Diana when he was only 12, revealed that he related a lot to Zak Williams, the son of late comedic legend Robin Williams, saying that their stories are “remarkably similar.”

