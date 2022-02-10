Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Harry Promises To Continue Princess Diana's Work With HIV Awareness

CLIP02/10/22
Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is continuing to show that he is sharing in his late mother's legacy with her support of HIV awareness. The Duke of Sussex spoke earlier this week with HIV positive rugby legend and founder of the Tackle HIV campaign Gareth Thomas, in support of National HIV Testing Week 2022 in the U.K. Prince Harry opened up about continuing to advocate for HIV awareness 35 years after his mother Princess Diana opened the U.K.'s first HIV/AIDs unit at London's Middlesex Hospital.

Appearing:
Tags: Prince Harry, Princess Diana, duke of sussex, aids, HIV, awareness, charity, lifestyle, news
S2022 E04 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.