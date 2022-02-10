Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is continuing to show that he is sharing in his late mother's legacy with her support of HIV awareness. The Duke of Sussex spoke earlier this week with HIV positive rugby legend and founder of the Tackle HIV campaign Gareth Thomas, in support of National HIV Testing Week 2022 in the U.K. Prince Harry opened up about continuing to advocate for HIV awareness 35 years after his mother Princess Diana opened the U.K.'s first HIV/AIDs unit at London's Middlesex Hospital.

