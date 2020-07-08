Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Prince William will split proceeds from Princess Diana's Memorial Fund. The royal brothers have reportedly decided to divide the money left in their late mom's posthumous initiative, which was originally established in the wake of her tragic death in 1997. The Diana Fund hadn't been actively fundraising for some time but is said to have received $27,000 in 2019. According to The Guardian, the princes came to an agreement last December about funneling the money into their respective charity ventures.

