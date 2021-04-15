Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry will no longer be an odd man out at Prince Philip's funeral. Prince Charles, Prince William and the rest of the British Monarchy will break tradition by wearing non-military attire at the late Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, according to multiple reports. It's reported that Queen Elizabeth made the final clothing decision so the family can present a united front at her late husband's service and to spare any "embarrassment" for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

