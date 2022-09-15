Main Content

Prince Harry & Prince William Have The Sweetest Moment With Dog While Meeting With People In Crowds

Prince William and Prince Harry had an adorable encounter while visiting crowds of mourners paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth. The brothers each had a special moment with Italian Greyhound Luna at Windsor and it appeared that the dog gave them a nice distraction. The Prince of Wales was shaking hands when he saw little Luna in the crowd. While talking to her owner, Rachel, he shared how his own dog has been helping him as he mourns his grandmother’s death. “Dogs at this time are so important. I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment,” he told her.

