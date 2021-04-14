Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Prince William are unifying during a difficult time for the royal family. The Duke of Sussex recently arrived in the U.K. ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, which is set to take place on Saturday. William and Harry are set to make a “united” front at the funeral after having spoken on the phone, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet also reports that William’s wife Kate Middleton, who Harry has previously said is like the sister he’s never had, will act as a “peacemaker” for the brothers.

