Prince Harry Praises Rugby Legend Gareth Thomas For 'Saving Lives' On World AIDS Day

Prince Harry is trying to normalize the conversation around HIV and AIDS. In a video posted to the Sussex's official Instagram account in honor of World AIDS Day 2019, Prince Harry praises former rugby star Gareth Thomas for "turning a negative into a positive" with his commitment to HIV activism. "From my perspective, all I can do is thank you for the difference that you've made, the lives that you're saving on a daily basis now and you'll have every single one of us backing you the whole away. You're not in this alone," Prince Harry told Gareth.

