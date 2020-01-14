Prince Harry Pitching Meghan Markle To Bob Iger For Disney Gig Was 'Quite Shocking,' Royal Expert Says

Also available on the NBC app

This past weekend, an unearthed video of Prince Harry pumping up his wife's voiceover skills to Disney CEO Bob Iger went viral. "To hear a member of the royal family saying, 'Oh, my wife would like a job,' I think it's very unexpected and quite shocking," DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston tells Access Hollywood. "It suggests that Meghan and Harry have kind of been working on opportunities for quite some time now, which given that this whole thing was supposed to be a big surprise announcement, I think has been quite shocking to a lot of members of the public." Despite the unexpectedness of the pitch, it seems to have worked: The Times of London reports that Meghan signed a voiceover deal for an unspecified project for the media company in exchange for a donation to one of her favorite conservation charities, Elephants Without Borders.

Appearing: