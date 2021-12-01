Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is speaking out on behalf of his mother, Princess Diana, for a cause she cared about deeply. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old royal wrote a letter and narrated a film in honor of World AIDS day, calling on the world to make sure everyone gets access to the science for HIV and Covid-19. Princess Diana was a leader in the effort to break the stigma experienced by people who were affected by AIDS and HIV. Prince Harry has continued her fight and has gotten tested publicly for HIV twice.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution