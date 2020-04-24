Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry is sending emotional condolences to the parents of a young fan who died in lockdown five years after meeting the royal. The Duke of Sussex penned a personal email to Holly Smallman's mom and dad upon learning the 18-year-old passed away last month following a lifelong journey with multiple conditions including cerebral palsy, lung disease and epilepsy. Holly's mother, Hayley, revealed to the Daily Mail that Harry's gesture "meant the world" to them, sharing that his words conveyed great detail and "such a sense of genuine caring."

