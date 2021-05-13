Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry has a friend in Orlando Bloom. The Duke of Sussex made an appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, where he revealed that his celebrity neighbor will frequently reach out to warn each other about paparazzi lurking nearby their homes in Montecito, Calif. Sharing, "Just two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message cause he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

Appearing: