Prince Harry is drawing from the traumatic experience of losing his mother Princess Diana to help others. Owen Richards, who lost his brother, uncle and grandfather in the Tunisian terror attacks of 2015, revealed that Prince Harry once gave him some very personal advice on how to deal with grief. "He said I must talk about what happened," the 21-year-old told the Daily Mirror. "He said he knew personally because when he lost his mum, he didn't."

