Prince Harry has some serious love for the Foo Fighters – and has quite the reputation! During a recent appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins shared their hilarious encounters with the royal which included Prince Harry once visiting the Dave in the hospital when he broke his leg. Taylor also revealed that the Duke of Sussex once slapped him in the face. "I mean, I got slapped in the face by the prince. That’s OK, really, when you think about it," he shared.

