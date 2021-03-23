Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is adding to his resume! The Duke of Sussex has a new role as the chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., an online coaching and mental health startup in Silicon Valley, he confirmed to the Wall Street Journal. "I intend to help create impact in people’s lives," Prince Harry told the publication. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

