Prince Harry made a surprise video address for the latest group of people receiving the Diana Awards for their humanitarian work and community action and even mentioned his brother Prince William in the speech. "I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism” Harry said. Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 but her legacy has continued throughout the years through her two sons, Harry and Prince William. The humanitarian work she did also continues to inspire people around the world. On Thursday, William and Harry will attend the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their mother. The brothers commissioned the statue together, according to the Daily Mail.

