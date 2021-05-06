Also available on the nbc app

The Royal family is sending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son some birthday love. Archie is 2! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first born received some warm wishes on Thursday in honor of his special day. The royal family shared a photo on their Instagram of Harry and Meghan’s first appearance with Archie shortly after announcing his birth. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” they said. Kate Middleton and Prince William joined in on the birthday celebrations by sharing a photo of the royal family from Archie’s christening. They captioned the post, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.” Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, also shared a photo of him lovingly looking at Archie from the day he was christened. Writing alongside the photo, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.”

Appearing: