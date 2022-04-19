Lilibet Diana is on the move! Prince Harry excitedly shared that his and Meghan Markle's 10-month-old daughter is on the verge of walking. "Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother, she took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here," the 37-year-old told People. He also said the couple are excited to bring their kids, Archie and Lili, to the Invictus Games one day. "We can't wait! I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball...he loved it," he shared.

