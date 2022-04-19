Main Content

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Diana Took Her First Steps: 'Proud Papa, Here'

CLIP04/19/22

Lilibet Diana is on the move! Prince Harry excitedly shared that his and Meghan Markle's 10-month-old daughter is on the verge of walking. "Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother, she took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here," the 37-year-old told People. He also said the couple are excited to bring their kids, Archie and Lili, to the Invictus Games one day. "We can't wait! I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball...he loved it," he shared.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Prince Harry, meghan markle, royal, Archie, lilibet diana
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.