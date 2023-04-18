Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been included in King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's official coronation program. The souvenir program for the May 6 crowning ceremony hit newsstands in the U.K. on Monday and the large pamphlet included biographies of the monarchs, details on the coronation celebrations and family portraits. One of the photos is from King Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Harry and Meghan being included in the program comes just one week after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the 38-year-old royal is set to attend his father's big day at Westminster Abbey. In a statement obtained by NBC News, the palace said it was "pleased" to announce Harry's presence, adding that Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay home in California.

