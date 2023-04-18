Main Content

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted In Family Portrait Inside King Charles' Coronation Program

CLIP04/18/23

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been included in King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's official coronation program. The souvenir program for the May 6 crowning ceremony hit newsstands in the U.K. on Monday and the large pamphlet included biographies of the monarchs, details on the coronation celebrations and family portraits. One of the photos is from King Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Harry and Meghan being included in the program comes just one week after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the 38-year-old royal is set to attend his father's big day at Westminster Abbey. In a statement obtained by NBC News, the palace said it was "pleased" to announce Harry's presence, adding that Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay home in California.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Prince Harry, meghan markle, king charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, Coronation, photo, Royal Family, Royals, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.