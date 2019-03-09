Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sent The Sweetest Thank You Cards After Archie’s Christening

Also available on the NBC app

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mailed thank you cards to royal fans who wrote in good wishes on the occasion of Baby Archie’s christening. The postcards featured a black-and-white portrait of the Duke & Duchess with baby Archie from the day of his christening. The proud parents included a note which read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of Archie’s christening…”

