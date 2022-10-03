Main Content

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Searching For New House (Report)

CLIP10/03/22

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly already looking for a new home. According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, the pair are rumored to have purchased, or are on the hunt for, a new estate in Hope Ranch, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved into their $14 million Montecito property in 2020, allegedly determining that their current mansion no longer accommodates them, the publication claims.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Prince Harry, meghan markle, Home, califorina, mansion, estate, new
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.