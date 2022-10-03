Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly already looking for a new home. According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, the pair are rumored to have purchased, or are on the hunt for, a new estate in Hope Ranch, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved into their $14 million Montecito property in 2020, allegedly determining that their current mansion no longer accommodates them, the publication claims.

