Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cover stars! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been tapped to be on the 2021 list of TIME's 100 most influential people in the world, and they also received the honor of being on one of the seven worldwide covers for the mag. The stunning cover portrait features the former senior royals looking serious at the camera as they pose in front of a woodsy backdrop, marking the first time they have formally posed together for a magazine cover shoot, in a photo taken by Pari Dukovic for TIME.

