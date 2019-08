Also available on the NBC app

Surf's up! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know how to enjoy a day at the beach. The royal couple kicked off their shoes while greeting fans at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach, where they celebrated the community's "Fluro Friday" and even waxed a surfboard! Plus, find out how Harry opened up about his past mental health struggles in a close-knit gathering with locals.

Appearing: