Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Exchange Vows & Are Officially A Married Couple!

CLIP05/19/18
Details
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged beautiful vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Watch to see the moment they are officially proclaimed a married couple!

Tags: Access, prince william kate middleton, meghan markle, kate middleton, prince george, weddings, pippa middleto, prince william, meghan markle wedding dress, prince harry, meghan markle wedding, royals, prince charles, royal wedding, meghan markle engaged, the royal wedding, the royals, meghan markle dad, queen elizabeth, meghan markle prince harry wedding, wedding, thomas markle, prince harry wedding, royal, meghan markle prince harry, prince harry meghan markle, princess charlotte, meghan markle suits
S20185 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Clips (100)

Biggest Upsets & Surprises At The 2019 Emmy Awards
CLIP 09/23/19
Billy Porter Breaks Down In Tears Over Historic Emmys Win: 'I Am So Overjoyed'
CLIP 09/22/19
Thomas Lennon Roasts Felicity Huffman While Stealing Emmys Spotlight With Wild Commentary
CLIP 09/22/19
Michelle Williams Gives Inspiring Speech Over Pay Inequality At Emmys
CLIP 09/22/19
Were Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Laughed At During 2019 Emmys?
CLIP 09/22/19
'When They See Us' Star Jharrel Jerome Fights Back Tears In Powerful Emmy Speech
CLIP 09/22/19
Patricia Arquette Advocates For Trans Rights At Emmys After Sister's Death: 'They're Human Beings'
CLIP 09/22/19
Kit Harington Glows At 2019 Emmys After Treatment Stay But Where Was Wife Rose Leslie?
CLIP 09/22/19
Who These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Blame For Coffee Cup And Water Bottle Goofs
CLIP 09/22/19
Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert Roast 2019 Emmys Over Lack Of Host: ‘It Sucks’
CLIP 09/22/19
Joe Jonas Can't Stop Gushing About Wife Sophie Turner On Emmys Night
CLIP 09/22/19
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Red Carpet Fashion Secret: 'I'm Wearing 4 Spanx Right Now'
CLIP 09/22/19
Lin-Manuel Miranda Knows Everything That Happens In 'Frozen 2': 'I Worked All My Disney Connections'
CLIP 09/22/19
Emilia Clarke, Kerry Washington And More Dazzle At The 2019 Emmys In Bright And Bold Looks
CLIP 09/22/19
The 2019 Emmys Kick Off With Wild Moments From Homer Simpson, Bryan Cranston & More!
CLIP 09/22/19
Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Super Romantic For Kiss Cam
CLIP 09/22/19
Emilia Clarke Wasn't Able To Snatch Her Wig From The 'Game Of Thrones' Set
CLIP 09/22/19
Kerry Washington Thinks She's A 'Combo' Of Pals Jennifer Lopez And Gwyneth Paltrow
CLIP 09/22/19
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls The Last Day On 'Veep' Set 'Crushingly Sad'
CLIP 09/22/19
Taraji P. Henson Spills Who Is Making Her Wedding Dress & More Dream Details
CLIP 09/22/19
Lin-Manuel Miranda Crashes Kristen Bell’s Emmys Interview, Watch Them Do A Kiss Cam!
CLIP 09/22/19
'GOT's' Gwendoline Christie Nominated Herself For Emmy In Honor Of Brienne Of Tarth: 'Women Deserve A Voice'
CLIP 09/22/19
Milo Ventimiglia's Mom Outs Him As A High School Overachiever
CLIP 09/22/19
Laverne Cox Shows Off The Surprisingly Relatable Secret Behind Her Flawless Emmys Glam
CLIP 09/22/19
Seth Meyers Admits Day Drinking With Rihanna Was Close To Being 'The Best Day' Of His Life
CLIP 09/22/19
Sterling K. Brown Dishes On 'A Newfound Respect' For His Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe
CLIP 09/22/19
Padma Lakshmi's 9-Year-Old Daughter Makes Red Carpet Debut: 'She Should Also Get Some Of The Glamour'
CLIP 09/22/19
'Game Of Thrones' Star Alfie Allen Shows Off His Killer Kit Harington Dance Moves!
CLIP 09/22/19
Mario Lopez Pranks Patricia Arquette At The 2019 Emmys & It's Honestly Everything
CLIP 09/22/19
'This Is Us' Star Mackenzie Hancsicsak Confesses Who Her Favorite Castmate Is
CLIP 09/22/19
William Jackson Harper Teases Last Season Of 'The Good Place': 'It's Really Special'
CLIP 09/22/19
11-Year-Old 'This Is Us' Star Faithe Herman Admits Her Surprising Dream Co-Star
CLIP 09/22/19
Jameela Jamil Was 'Lying On' Her Bathroom Floor 'Throwing Up' Before The Emmys! (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/22/19
Bob Odenkirk Can't Wait To See The 'Breaking Bad' Movie On The Big Screen
CLIP 09/22/19
Did Melanie Liburd Just Spill 'This Is Us' Spoilers On The Emmys Red Carpet?!
CLIP 09/22/19
'This Is Us' Star Lonnie Chavis Shows Off His Party Dance Moves On Emmys Red Carpet
CLIP 09/22/19
Ben Higgins And Girlfriend Jessica Clarke Reveal They're 'Moving And Grooving' To Engagement
CLIP 09/22/19
Mike Johnson Confesses Demi Lovato Is 'The One (He) Texts Before Going To Bed' Every Night
CLIP 09/22/19
Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Have Called It Quits (Report)
CLIP 09/21/19
Jonathan Van Ness Admits He's Been Living With HIV For The Last 7 Years
CLIP 09/21/19
Zoë Kravitz Had To Perfect Reaction To Beyoncé Dressing As Her Mom, Lisa Bonet
CLIP 09/21/19
Cardi B Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Husband Offset: 'We Keep Learning & Growing'
CLIP 09/20/19
Marsai Martin Is Too Busy Ruling Hollywood To Get Her Learner's Permit: 'A Girl's Been Workin!'
CLIP 09/20/19
Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt And More A-List Bachelors Looking For Love: Who's Their Perfect Match?
CLIP 09/20/19
NXIVM Survivor's Mother Details Reliving 'Painful' Cult Experience For Bombshell Lifetime Movie
CLIP 09/20/19
Britney Spears Is Feeling 'Beautiful' At Second-Ever Red Carpet Appearance With Beau Sam Asghari
CLIP 09/20/19
'Downton Abbey' Cast Shocks Moviegoers With Surprise Visit To Opening Night Screening
CLIP 09/20/19
Chris Brown Drools Over Ex Rihanna's Sultry Lingerie Snap And Fans Are Not Having It
CLIP 09/20/19
Meghan McCain Storms Off 'The View' After Fight Over Trump Controversy
CLIP 09/20/19
Lilly Singh Wants To Have BTS, BLACKPINK & Shane Dawson On Her New Late Night Show
CLIP 09/20/19
Jennifer Lopez Shuts It Down In Recreated Version Of THAT Iconic Grammys Dress 20 Years Later
CLIP 09/20/19
Why Ally Brooke Danced To Fifth Harmony's Song For 'DWTS' Debut: 'I Tried To Bring The Heat'
CLIP 09/20/19
Karamo Brown's 'Queer Eye' Co-Stars Told Him Not To Embarrass Them On 'DWTS'
CLIP 09/20/19
Christie Brinkley Gushes Over Daughter Sailor On 'DWTS': 'I Am Completely Filled With Pride'
CLIP 09/20/19
Sean Spicer Admits Dancing Is More Nerve-Wracking Than The White House
CLIP 09/20/19
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says 'The Bachelor' Franchise Is 'Killing Romance'
CLIP 09/20/19
'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Says Kate Middleton's Set Visit Was Pure 'Magic'
CLIP 09/20/19
Taye Diggs Reveals The Surprising Dating Advice His 10-Year-Old Son Gave Him
CLIP 09/20/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Arrive In Rome For Bestie Misha Nonoo's Wedding
CLIP 09/20/19
Normani Flaunts Her Assets In Skimpy Lingerie At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
CLIP 09/20/19
Meghan Markle's TV Dad Reveals Royal Security Obsessed Over Hiding Fake 'Suits' Engagement Ring
CLIP 09/20/19
HGTV Star Suzanne Whang Dies After 13-Year Battle With Cancer
CLIP 09/20/19
Renee Zellweger Says There Will Never Be A Film About Her Life: 'All The Good Stuff Isn't True'
CLIP 09/20/19
Will Smith Surprises High School Football Players Who Helped Classmate Being Bullied
CLIP 09/20/19
Kate Middleton Stuns In Recycled Dress In Never-Before-Seen Snap
CLIP 09/20/19
Beyoncé Gives Us Inside Look At Her Past Year With Intimate Snaps Of Jay-Z And Kids
CLIP 09/20/19
Joaquin Phoenix Reveals His One Craving During 50-Pound Weight Loss For 'Joker'
CLIP 09/20/19
Carson Daly Shocks ‘TODAY’ Co-Hosts Revealing That He’s Going To Be Dad To 4 Kids!
CLIP 09/20/19
'Racing Wives' Dish On Squashing Family Drama, Polo With Prince Harry & The 'Intense' Season Finale
CLIP 09/19/19
Megan Fox Defends Son Wearing Dresses To School: I Want Him To Be Confident 'No Matter What'
CLIP 09/19/19
Noah Centineo Fan Battling Cancer Beams Over Their Special Day Together: 'He's Hot!' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/19/19
Jennifer Garner Attempts Tongue Twister With Numb Face After Dentist And Still Nails It
CLIP 09/19/19
Howie Mandel Jokes That Meghan Markle Had A 'Master Plan' To Marry Royal Back On 'Deal Or No Deal'
CLIP 09/19/19
'Friends' Cast Share Synchronized Posts In Honor Of 25th Anniversary
CLIP 09/19/19
Kenya Moore Splits From Husband Marc Daly After 2 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 09/19/19
Cardi B Disputes Ranking Behind Nicki Minaj On Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts List: This Is 'Way Off'
CLIP 09/19/19
Kim Kardashian Once Tried This Strange Diet To Help Psoriasis
CLIP 09/19/19
Christie Brinkley Claps Back At Wendy Williams' 'DWTS' Claims With X-Ray Of Break
CLIP 09/19/19
Celine Dion Begs Drake Not To Get Tattoo Of Her Face But Invites Him Out For A Drink Instead
CLIP 09/19/19
Catherine Oxenberg's Daughter India Is Writing A Book About Her Time In NXIVM Cult
CLIP 09/19/19
Ciara Slays The Stage In Nickelodeon 'All That' Reboot Sneak Peek (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/19/19
Sarah Jessica Parker Gushes Over Chris Noth Becoming A Dad Again At 64: 'I Love Him' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/19/19
Amal Stands By George Clooney As He Blasts Corruption In South Sudan: ‘You're Paying For Bombs To Murder People’
CLIP 09/19/19
Hannah G. Finally Reveals The Truth Behind Blake's Surprise Alabama Visit: 'I Didn't Want Him There'
CLIP 09/19/19
Kelly Ripa Gets ‘Really Sick’ Making Her Skip ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan' In Rare Absence
CLIP 09/19/19
Simon Cowell Can't Believe That Paula Abdul Actually Surprised Him During 'AGT' Finale
CLIP 09/19/19
'When Calls The Heart' Spinoff Cast Teases Big Celeb Guests And Plots!
CLIP 09/19/19
Marie Osmond Wants To Leave Donny Osmond In Vegas After 11 Year Residency Together (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/19/19
Julianne Hough 'Blacked Out' Performing First Song In Nearly A Decade On 'America's Got Talent'
CLIP 09/19/19
Gabrielle Union Shares Words Of Support For Golden Buzzer Choice Kodi Lee
CLIP 09/19/19
'America's Got Talent' Winner Kodi Lee Reveals What He's Going To Buy With $1 Million Prize
CLIP 09/19/19
Bachelor' Chris Soules On His 2017 Fatal Car Crash: 'I Will Live With This The Rest Of My Life'
CLIP 09/19/19
Ryan Reynolds Leaves The Internet Thirsty After His Trainer Shares Ripped Shirtless Snap
CLIP 09/19/19
Demi Moore Reveals If She Warned Loved Ones For Bombshell Tell-All Book
CLIP 09/19/19
Brad Pitt Eats Space Food And Has Newfound Respect For Astronauts
CLIP 09/19/19
Prince Harry Joins Meghan Markle In Rome For Close Friend Misha Nonoo's Wedding (Reports)
CLIP 09/19/19
Meghan Markle Was 'Nervous' To Return Back To Her Royal Duties And Here’s Why
CLIP 09/19/19
Steven Tyler, 71, Shares Sweet Smooch With Girlfriend Aimee Preston, 32, On Red Carpet
CLIP 09/19/19
Kate Middleton Switches Up Her Conservative Style While Surprising First-Time Moms
CLIP 09/19/19
Katy Perry Says Being A Stepmom To Orlando Bloom's Son 'Matured' Her: I Used To Wake Up At 11 AM
CLIP 09/18/19
