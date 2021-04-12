Kacey Musgraves Sparks Romance Speculation With Dr. Gerald Onuoha After Posting Cozy Selfie
CLIP 04/13/21
The royal family is getting ready for Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield explained to Access Hollywood the Covid-19 restrictions for the funeral and shared that the original guest list of 800 had to be narrowed down to 30. The expert also shared why Prince Harry isn't expected to wear his traditional uniform and the reason why he may be seated alone at the funeral.