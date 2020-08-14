Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is making his Netflix debut – all to amplify a cause close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex surprised fans by appearing in the trailer for the new documentary "Rising Phoenix,” which tells the remarkable history of the Paralympic Games. “There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest of places than sport,” he gushed in the teaser video. “Rising Phoenix” will be released on Aug. 26.

