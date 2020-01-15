Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry has big plans for the Invictus Games in 2022! The Duke of Sussex made his first statement on-camera following the news that he and wife Meghan Markle will be stepping down as senior royals. He also said in a statement, "I am honoured that Germany will take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Düsseldorf in 2022," he said in a statement. "Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery."

