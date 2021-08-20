Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is getting back on the horse! The Duke of Sussex made his first appearance since welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana, at a Charity Polo match benefitting Sentebale on Thursday in Aspen. Harry saddled up for a round robin tournament which featured 3 teams. The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup raised nearly $3.5 million for the non-profit, which The Duke of Sussex co-founded in 2006. Harry agreed to personally commit $1.5 million, a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir.

