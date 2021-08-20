Main Content

Prince Harry Makes First Appearance Since Lilibet's Birth at Charity Polo Cup in Colorado

Prince Harry is getting back on the horse! The Duke of Sussex made his first appearance since welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana, at a Charity Polo match benefitting Sentebale on Thursday in Aspen. Harry saddled up for a round robin tournament which featured 3 teams. The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup raised nearly $3.5 million for the non-profit, which The Duke of Sussex co-founded in 2006. Harry agreed to personally commit $1.5 million, a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir.

