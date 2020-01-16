Also available on the NBC app

Now that Prince Harry is a father, the royal can’t resist making a dad joke or two! The 35-year-old was all smiles as he hosted the draw for the Rugby League World Cup 2021, and he joked around with players of all ages—both off and on the field. After meeting with a youth rugby team at Buckingham Palace, the Prince jokingly told them to “take care of the grass,” lest he get in trouble for the damage. Later on, Harry was spotted laughing with several representatives from the various countries who will appear in the 2021 World Cup. It’s safe to say no royal drama will get this Prince’s spirits down.

