Here's one more reason to love Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on BBC's "The One Show" to honor injured veterans and commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which marked the end of World War II in Europe. Despite the sensitive subject matter, the royal brought a little levity to the conversation as he chatted with widow Maggie Wilson, who explained that her late husband had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his face after crashing his plane in combat and sustaining severe burns. "That's unbelievable," Harry replied, smiling. "So, when you met him, can I ask, he had a proper nose and good lips for kissing?"

