Prince Harry Launches New Lawsuit Against Two More British Tabloids For Alleged Voicemail Hacking

Prince Harry is taking more legal action against the tabloids. Buckingham Palace confirmed that claims have been filed on behalf of the Duke of Sussex for the illegal interception of voicemail messages. The defendants are the parent companies of The Sun and the Daily Mirror. The news comes days after Prince Harry's strong defense of wife Meghan Markle amid what he described as "relentless propaganda" from the British media. The statement came as the Duchess filed a claim against Associated Papers over the alleged unlawful publication of a private letter she wrote.

