Prince Harry is reportedly pursuing a lawsuit against the same UK tabloid Meghan Markle is in an ongoing legal battle with. Last month, the Duke of Sussex launched a libel case against the Associated Newspapers – the parent company of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline – per multiple outlets. While details about the contents of the suit have yet to be made public, it reportedly concerns a Mail on Sunday article that alleged Harry had fallen out of touch with the Royal Marines after moving to the U.S.

